Independent Zali Steggall seeks meeting with Scott Morrison on climate bill

SBS Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
An independent MP is hoping to discuss her climate change bill with Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a bid to gain government support for the plan.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia PM defends coal industry amid bushfire crisis [Video]Australia PM defends coal industry amid bushfire crisis

He says he is protecting jobs, but critics say coal and climate change have contributed to unprecedented bushfires continuing to burn.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published

Australian Prime Minister's Rating Falls With Bushfire Crisis [Video]Australian Prime Minister's Rating Falls With Bushfire Crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating dropped dramatically. According to Reuters, it fell as bushfires ravage Australia, killing 28 people and destroying 2,000 homes. Morrison..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Religious leaders appeal to Scott Morrison as 'fellow person of faith' for more climate action

Christian, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Muslim and other faith leaders have written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison urging him to heed climate science.
SBS

Independent seeks PM meeting on climate

An independent MP is hoping to discuss her climate change bill with Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a bid to gain government support for the plan.
SBS

