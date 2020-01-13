Independent Zali Steggall seeks meeting with Scott Morrison on climate bill



Recent related videos from verified sources Australia PM defends coal industry amid bushfire crisis He says he is protecting jobs, but critics say coal and climate change have contributed to unprecedented bushfires continuing to burn. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:39Published 3 weeks ago Australian Prime Minister's Rating Falls With Bushfire Crisis Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating dropped dramatically. According to Reuters, it fell as bushfires ravage Australia, killing 28 people and destroying 2,000 homes. Morrison.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published on January 13, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Religious leaders appeal to Scott Morrison as 'fellow person of faith' for more climate action Christian, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Muslim and other faith leaders have written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison urging him to heed climate science.

SBS 6 hours ago



Independent seeks PM meeting on climate An independent MP is hoping to discuss her climate change bill with Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a bid to gain government support for the plan.

SBS 1 week ago



