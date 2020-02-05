Global  

‘A very bad thing’: Peter Dutton slams High Court's Aboriginal 'aliens' ruling

SBS Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says a High Court ruling that Aboriginal Australians cannot be considered "aliens" under the constitution will be exploited and have "significant repercussions."
News video: Australia's High Court Rules Aboriginal People Are Citizens

Australia's High Court Rules Aboriginal People Are Citizens 01:06

 Australia&apos;s high court ruled Aboriginal people can&apos;t be deported.

Malawi president to appeal court ruling annulling election win [Video]Malawi president to appeal court ruling annulling election win

Peter Mutharika plans to challenge constitutional court's decision to overturn his 2019 poll victory, spokesman says.

Opposition hails court voiding 2019 election result [Video]Opposition hails court voiding 2019 election result

Peter Mutharika's May 2019 win in presidential elections overturned and declared rigged, with court ordering a rerun.

High Court to rule on whether Australia can deport two Aboriginal 'aliens'

The High Court will decide on whether the Australian government can deport two Aboriginal "aliens".
Aboriginal Australians born overseas cannot be deported, court rules

The landmark High Court ruling means Aboriginal people who are foreign citizens cannot be deported.
