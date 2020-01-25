Global  

Chris Dawson committed to stand trial for wife's alleged murder

SBS Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Chris Dawson has been committed to stand trial for the murder of his wife Lynette Dawson in Sydney in 1982.
Karl Karlsen will stand trial for murder in California

Karl Karlsen will stand trial for murder in California

 A judge ruled Karl Karlsen will stand trial in California for the murder of his first wife who was killed in a fire in 1991.

Husband and wife murder suspects; Attorneys debate cameras in court

Blane and Susan Barksdale attorney argued cameras should not be allowed into court hearings before the trial because it could taint the jurors impressions of the case.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:47Published


Lesotho PM's wife released on bail ahead of murder trial: lawyer

The Lesotho prime minister's wife Maesaiah Thabane was released on bail overnight, ahead of her trial for the murder of his previous wife, her lawyer told...
Reuters

Graft trial told Malaysian ex-PM's wife was influential

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The wife of Malaysian ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak went on trial Wednesday for alleged corruption in the same courthouse as her...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

nobby15

Chris Dawson committed to stand trial for wife's alleged murder https://t.co/YiUhkP8rwX via @SBSNews 28 seconds ago

VeryMiffedF

#BREAKING: Chris Dawson has been committed to stand trial for the murder of his former wife Lynette Dawson nearly 40 years ago. 5 minutes ago

realcrimeprofil

Good news: Chris Dawson committed to stand trial for murder of wife Lynette Dawson. Fascinating all these fake sigh… 5 minutes ago

AguluNwoke

Chris Dawson committed to stand trial for murder of his wife Lynette | Australia news 5 minutes ago

scooter_sal

Progress: Chris Dawson committed to stand trial for murder of wife Lynette Dawson. This is good news. How long before… 6 minutes ago

trishyswishy

Lyn was supposedly sighted by Dawsons bro in law AFTER SHE WAS REPORTED MISSING BUT SAID NOTHING. YEH RIGHT! Chris Dawson… 10 minutes ago

giveoutmore

Chris Dawson to stand trial over alleged murder of wife Lynette Dawson 12 minutes ago

TomDonkinBBC

The story that continues to fascinate #teacherspetpodcast 13 minutes ago

