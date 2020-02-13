Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Lord Howe Island > Strong winds as cyclone hits Lord Howe Island

Strong winds as cyclone hits Lord Howe Island

SBS Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The Bureau of Meteorology says 102km/h winds are now hitting Lord Howe Island, 600km east of Port Macquarie in NSW.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Destructive winds, floods predicted as Cyclone Uesi nears Lord Howe Island

The Category 2 tropical cyclone is producing wind gusts of up to 130km/h an hour, although it was expected to become an ex-tropical cyclone before it hits the...
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nightingalern

🇮🇱🇺🇸nightingalern 🇺🇸🇮🇱⭐⭐⭐ Tropical Cyclone "Uesi" hits New Caledonia, on track to bring strong winds and heavy rain to Lord Howe Island and A… https://t.co/BDlikr80ZZ 9 minutes ago

Ozesurfer

Ozesurfer RT @SBSNews: Strong wind gusts continue to hit Lord Howe Island as Cyclone Uesi moves south throughout the night. https://t.co/levBzGs5me 11 minutes ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Strong winds as cyclone hits Lord Howe Island https://t.co/pCxrwlcmS1 via @skinnergj 26 minutes ago

ARTMOR64

artwhosoever.moraski Tropical Cyclone "Uesi" hits New Caledonia, on track to bring strong winds and heavy rain to Lord Howe Island and A… https://t.co/CvlazbGK8A 28 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News Strong wind gusts continue to hit Lord Howe Island as Cyclone Uesi moves south throughout the night. https://t.co/levBzGs5me 1 hour ago

InProphecy

Bible Prophecy In The News Tropical Cyclone "Uesi" hits New Caledonia, on track to bring strong winds and heavy rain to Lord Howe Island and A… https://t.co/6Ag2mcUhKW 1 hour ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Strong winds as cyclone hits Lord Howe https://t.co/cX2eG6lkk6 via @skinnergj 2 hours ago

SecretNews

Infinite Unknown RT @TheWatchers_: Tropical Cyclone "Uesi" hits New Caledonia, on track to bring strong winds and heavy rain to Lord Howe Island and Austral… 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.