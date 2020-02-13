The gaping hole in Closing the Gap: housing Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people make up 3 per cent of Australia’s population but 20 per cent of the nation’s homeless. The Closing the Gap targets cannot be met without addressing housing. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this