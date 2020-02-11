patty RT @SBSNews: Catalans have said they will investigate incidents that led to two supporters being asked to remove rainbow flags during Israe… 24 minutes ago SBS News Catalans have said they will investigate incidents that led to two supporters being asked to remove rainbow flags d… https://t.co/ahulFoYQKw 37 minutes ago greeen Catalans Dragons to investigate rainbow flag removals at Israel Folau debut - https://t.co/ajE6m8SHXg 50 minutes ago