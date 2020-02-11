Catalans Dragons to investigate rainbow flag removals at Israel Folau debut

Global  

As Israel Folau made a try-scoring debut for Catalans in Super League, two people were asked to remove rainbow flags during the game in France.
 A Castleford Tigers supporter claims she was told not to wave a rainbow flag by security during Israel Folau's Super League debut for Catalans Dragons.

Folau scores on Dragons debut, coach impressed with his defence [Video]Folau scores on Dragons debut, coach impressed with his defence

Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara impressed with Folau's defensive performance on his debut

Dragons not expecting protests at Folau debut [Video]Dragons not expecting protests at Folau debut

Bryan Swanson says Catalans Dragons are not expecting any 'specific protests' when Israel Folau makes his debut for the club.

Israel Folau: Catalans Dragons signing set for debut against Castleford Tigers

Israel Folau is named in Catalans Dragons' squad for the first time and could make his Super League debut against Castleford.
Israel Folau: Former Australia international's Catalans debut 'will be on merit'

Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara says Israel Folau will play "when he is ready to contribute positively to the team".
