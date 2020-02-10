Global  

Another 70 coronavirus cases confirmed on Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan

SBS Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
A total to 355 coronavirus cases have now been found on cruise ship, The Diamond Princess, which has been quarantined in Japan since 3 February.
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Crystal River couple quarantined in Japan prepares to head back to U.S.

Crystal River couple quarantined in Japan prepares to head back to U.S. 02:27

 Phil and Gay Courter, the Crystal River couple quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, may be headed back to the United States soon.

U.S. State Department Evacuating Americans Quarantined By Coronavirus On Cruise Ship In Japan [Video]U.S. State Department Evacuating Americans Quarantined By Coronavirus On Cruise Ship In Japan

CBS4's Debora Patta explains from Hong Kong.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:03Published

U.S. State Department will evacuate Americans from quarantined cruise ship Sunday [Video]U.S. State Department will evacuate Americans from quarantined cruise ship Sunday

Americans on board the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship will have to undergo another 14-day quarantine in America before returning home.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:39Published


65 More Coronavirus Cases On Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Stuck In Japan

The new cases include 45 Japanese and 11 Americans, as well as smaller numbers of people from Australia, Canada, England, the Philippines and Ukraine.
NPR

39 more test positive on Japan cruise; total tally climbs to 174

*Yokohama:* Another 39 people aboard the Diamond Princess Cruise ship in Japan tested positive for the new Coronavirus, authorities said on Wednesday, as...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SBSUSATODAY.com

