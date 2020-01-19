Global  

Maggie Beer's daughter, Saskia, dies 'unexpectedly'

The Age Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
The celebrity chef says her family is broken hearted after the death of her "extraordinary" daughter and chef Saskia Beer on Friday night.
Tweets about this

DiazHub

Diaz HUB Maggie Beer’s daughter Saskia passes away unexpectedly From https://t.co/veJCxlwTBL 29 seconds ago

BourneNatural

BourneNaturalBeauty #Saskia #Beer, daughter of #Maggie #Beer, dies unexpectedly in her sleep - 9Honey https://t.co/xGnIw2Zsmr 2 minutes ago

gossipieh

Gossipieh Maggie Beer’s daughter Saskia passes away unexpectedly https://t.co/1rYwm1tBGq https://t.co/pJ4icke2vv 9 minutes ago

SaraGomezAranci

Sara Gomez Arancibia RT @smh: Saskia Beer, chef and daughter of Maggie Beer, passed away "unexpectedly" on Friday night. https://t.co/tF9V9D2p6x 11 minutes ago

Hillyhobbit

Hilly #MaintainTheRage RT @TKoutsantonisMP: Just heartbreaking, God rest her & comfort all those who love & mourn her. https://t.co/fujdtLMomK 13 minutes ago

readsector

readsector Maggie Beer’s daughter Saskia passes away unexpectedly https://t.co/PEVQZAuRRg https://t.co/hlD7WahpST 14 minutes ago

multioptioned

multioptioned RT @7NewsAdelaide: Saskia Beer, the daughter of South Australian food icon Maggie Beer, has died. https://t.co/8ftPfFYTVQ #7NEWS https://t.… 14 minutes ago

peterpanwine

Peter Pan Wine Guy🍷🍷 omg - what so sad to hear this https://t.co/cmP0cYbuqQ 17 minutes ago

