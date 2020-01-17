Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Sydney > 'We’re doing our part': Thousands rock out at bushfire relief concert in Sydney

'We’re doing our part': Thousands rock out at bushfire relief concert in Sydney

SBS Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Tens of thousands of people have headed to Sydney's ANZ stadium to see rock and roll legends and Gen Z pop stars perform at a bushfire relief concert.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The 1975's Matty Healy playing solo show for bushfire relief [Video]The 1975's Matty Healy playing solo show for bushfire relief

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy is playing a stripped back solo headline show in Sydney, Australia this week as part of the ongoing bushfire relief effort.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published

Yellow Wiggles Singer Greg Page Collapses During Concert [Video]Yellow Wiggles Singer Greg Page Collapses During Concert

Greg Page, the lead singer of the Australian children's music group The Wiggles, has been rushed to the hospital. During the band's charity concert for bushfire relief in Sydney., the singer fell..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia fires: Thousands in Sydney for Fight Fire Australia concert

Australians attend a huge benefit concert in Sydney aiming to raise millions for bushfire relief.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.