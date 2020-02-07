Queen + Adam Lambert reprise band's 1985 Live Aid set at bushfire relief concert Fire Fight Australia

🌹MoChuisle🥀 RT @4Gelly: Queen & @adamlambert reprise the band's iconic 1985 Live Aid set #FireFightAustralia Adam said: 'It's terrifying to see what i… 1 minute ago Lorena Dorman RT @Q_AL_Romania: The champions! #AdamLambert and #Queen reprise the band's iconic 1985 #LiveAid set for #FireFightAustralia bushfire relie… 42 minutes ago misde RT @TALCvids: The champions! @adamlambert and @QueenWillRock reprise the band's iconic 1985 Live Aid set for Fire Fight Australia bushfire… 2 hours ago RandomSuperpower Queen Adam Lambert To Reprise Iconic 1985 Live Aid Set For Fire Fight Australia Concert - https://t.co/tlCDfxjx9i 2 hours ago Jo Rogers The champions! Adam Lambert and Queen reprise the band's iconic 1985 Live Aid set for Fire Fight Australia bushfire… https://t.co/TEFb8TTaCj 2 hours ago Q_AL_Romania The champions! #AdamLambert and #Queen reprise the band's iconic 1985 #LiveAid set for #FireFightAustralia bushfire… https://t.co/pzafrma8Q4 3 hours ago Adam Lambert FRANCE Queen Adam Lambert To Reprise Iconic 1985 Live Aid Set For Fire Fight Australia Concert - https://t.co/9fkVG23Jpl 3 hours ago 📰The_News_DIVA📰 The champions! Adam Lambert and Queen reprise the band's iconic 1985 Live Aid set for Fire Fight Australia bushfire… https://t.co/mk66h7R1Bo 3 hours ago