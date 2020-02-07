Global  

Queen + Adam Lambert reprise band's 1985 Live Aid set at bushfire relief concert Fire Fight Australia

SBS Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Headliners Queen + Adam Lambert re-enacted the original band's 1985 Live Aid performance at the Fire Fight Australia concert.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia bushfires: Heavy rains bring relief, pollution warnings [Video]Australia bushfires: Heavy rains bring relief, pollution warnings

New growth is beginning to push through the scorched landscape but the cost of this unprecedented fire season is mounting.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published

Australian Downpour Leads to Greenery Bloom in Bushfire-Stricken Areas [Video]Australian Downpour Leads to Greenery Bloom in Bushfire-Stricken Areas

Authorities say the recent rain has brought the number of fires to fewer than half of what they were at their peak. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Our own little Live Aid': Conrad Sewell's hope for Fire Fight Australia

The Brisbane-born singer will perform at Sunday's Fire Fight Australia fundraiser, along with acts including Queen and John Farnham,
The Age

Fire Fight Australia concert raises almost $10 million for Australian bushfire relief

Headliners Queen + Adam Lambert re-enacted the original band's 1985 Live Aid performance at the Fire Fight Australia concert.
SBS Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldThe Age

