Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Australians > 'Stay strong': Darwin school children welcome coronavirus evacuees to the Top End

'Stay strong': Darwin school children welcome coronavirus evacuees to the Top End

SBS Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Students at a Darwin school have welcomed coronavirus evacuees by creating handmade cards for the quarantined Australians.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Local coronavirus concerns [Video]Local coronavirus concerns

More than two dozen high school students from The Benjamin School are asked to stay home.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:12Published

The Benjamin School students staying home because coronavirus concerns [Video]The Benjamin School students staying home because coronavirus concerns

The Benjamin School says students and teachers who went on a trip to Yale will stay home from classes after a student from China got sick.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Two Australian passengers evacuated to Darwin test positive for coronavirus

Two Australian passengers evacuated to Darwin test positive for coronavirusTwo Australians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for the virus in Darwin.The two people were among six...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.