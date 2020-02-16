Tabetha Taylor RT @Reuters: Recent human activity has intensified global warming, which could result in a mass melting of Antarctica, an Australian climat… 11 minutes ago ❄️CLIMATE EMERGENCY ❄️ RT @MelAnalyst: Australian Global warming causing 'irreversible' mass melting in Antarctica says scientist https://t.co/CxBLRzB4fF via @SB… 13 minutes ago David Baggs RT @DavidGr07837209: Australian Global warming causing 'irreversible' mass melting in Antarctica says scientist https://t.co/dB6smvVAmc via… 17 minutes ago David Griffiths Australian Global warming causing 'irreversible' mass melting in Antarctica says scientist https://t.co/dB6smvVAmc via @SBSNews 34 minutes ago Thereza Fontoura RT @Reuters: Purging carbon from the atmosphere is the only solution to slowing global warming, according to Australian climate scientist Z… 40 minutes ago 💧MelAnalyst Australian Global warming causing 'irreversible' mass melting in Antarctica says scientist https://t.co/CxBLRzB4fF via @SBSNews 1 hour ago First lightman RT @Reuters: Global warming was leading to an ‘irreversible’ mass melting of the Antarctic ice and purging carbon from the atmosphere was t… 3 hours ago