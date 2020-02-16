Global  

Australian Global warming causing 'irreversible' mass melting in Antarctica says scientist

SBS Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Global warming was leading to an "irreversible" mass melting of the Antarctic ice and purging carbon from the atmosphere was the only solution to slow the process, an Australian climate scientist claims.
News video: Scientist says global warming causing 'irreversible' mass melting

Scientist says global warming causing 'irreversible' mass melting 01:16

 Global warming was leading to an &quot;irreversible&quot; mass melting of the Antarctic ice and purging carbon from the atmosphere was the only solution to slow the process, an Australian climate scientist told Reuters on Wednesday. Emer McCarthy reports.

Glaciologist drops blocks of ice down holes in Antarctic glaciers to create an incredible sound [Video]Glaciologist drops blocks of ice down holes in Antarctic glaciers to create an incredible sound

SOUND ON: Listen as this glaciologist drops a block of ice down a long icy hole

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:53Published


Global warming causing 'irreversible' mass melting in Antarctica

Global warming causing 'irreversible' mass melting in AntarcticaThe study showed the world could lose most of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, which rests on the seabed and is fringed by floating ice, in a warmer world. ;
Jerusalem Post

Record high Antarctic temperatures sparks global sea rise worries

Temperatures in Antarctica hit 20.75°C on February 9, according to a team of scientists on Seymour Island, marking the first time the Polar continent has broken...
France 24

