Two cruise ship passengers to be medivaced from Darwin

Brisbane Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
More than 620 of the 3700 people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship have been infected with the virus.
News video: Two Cruise Ship Evacuees Being Treated at Napa County Medical Center

Two Cruise Ship Evacuees Being Treated at Napa County Medical Center 01:53

 The Napa County Public Health Department confirms two patients were transported from Travis Air Force Base to Queen of the Valley Medical Center and are being treated in isolation.

Two cruise ship passengers have died of coronavirus in Japan

Japanese media report that two people who contracted coronavirus on the cruise ship Diamond Princess have died.
SBS

Coronavirus: Two cruise ship passengers die in Japan after contracting virus

Two people have died after contracting coronavirus on board a cruise ship quarantined in Japan.
Independent


