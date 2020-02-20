Two cruise ship passengers to be medivaced from Darwin

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Sir Richard Branson's new luxury cruise line launches in Dover Note: Mute audio. Sir Richard Branson will launch his new luxury cruise line in Dover on Friday as he seeks to make a splash in a new market. Virgin Voyages launches with the unveiling of the Scarlet.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40Published 8 hours ago 2 cruise ship passengers with coronavirus die in Japan Two passengers taken off the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess after being infected with the new virus have died. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:55Published 18 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Two cruise ship passengers have died of coronavirus in Japan Japanese media report that two people who contracted coronavirus on the cruise ship Diamond Princess have died.

SBS 1 day ago



Coronavirus: Two cruise ship passengers die in Japan after contracting virus Two people have died after contracting coronavirus on board a cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

Independent 1 day ago





