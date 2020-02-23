Australia's etiquette queen June Dally-Watkins has died at 92

Mary Garden RT @miriamcosic: Australia's queen of etiquette, June Dally Watkins, has died at the ripe old age of 92. The times they really are a-changi… 3 minutes ago Nicky Alsemgeest RT @smh: Australia's etiquette queen, June Dally-Watkins, has died at the age of 92. In 1950, she established the June Dally-Watkins School… 5 minutes ago okeh June Dally-Watkins, Australia's etiquette queen, has died at the age of 92. Photo: Max Dupain, 1949 via @theage… https://t.co/Z8ZtB1D9LT 6 minutes ago Guardian Australia June Dally-Watkins, Australia's queen of deportment and etiquette, dies at 92 https://t.co/Wup2H91346 11 minutes ago Kay McGrath RT @7NewsBrisbane: Australia’s etiquette queen, June Dally-Watkins, has died at the age of 92. #7NEWS https://t.co/LmgqTKd9rK 14 minutes ago Guardian Fashion June Dally-Watkins, Australia's queen of deportment and etiquette, dies at 92 https://t.co/RJaedbxJ2U 23 minutes ago Jason Slifer Salt Etiquette queen and Australia's first supermodel June Dally-Watkins dies aged 92 https://t.co/waijKqFc91 27 minutes ago ⚫️💧Marydoll RT @smh: She brought good posture and good manners to Australia - a herculean task but vital for those who aspired to the finer things of l… 28 minutes ago