Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Brisbane > Man shot dead by police after tourist stabbed in Brisbane CBD

Man shot dead by police after tourist stabbed in Brisbane CBD

SBS Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Police officers have shot dead an armed man who had stabbed another person near a hotel in Brisbane's CBD.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published < > Embed
News video: Police found pipe bombs inside a dead man's bedroom in Bay Village, Ohio

Police found pipe bombs inside a dead man's bedroom in Bay Village, Ohio 01:55

 Police found pipe bombs inside a dead man's bedroom in Bay Village, Ohio

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police find man shot dead in Riviera Beach [Video]Police find man shot dead in Riviera Beach

An adult man was found shot dead in Riviera Beach late Thursday night, police said.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:24Published

Bay Village police find pipe bombs in home where man was found dead [Video]Bay Village police find pipe bombs in home where man was found dead

A man who was found dead in a Bay Village home Tuesday where police located a live pipe bomb and other explosive-making material has been identified.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man shot dead by police after disturbance in heart of Brisbane

Mary Street is closed between Edward and Albert streets and will remain closed for some time after police were called to a disturbance.
Sydney Morning Herald

Queensland police shoot man dead in Brisbane CBD 'holding a knife'

Queensland police shoot man dead in Brisbane CBD 'holding a knife'A man has been shot and killed in Brisbane's CBD by police after reports he was carrying a knife.Details of the incident are murky but police have urged...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

magabitch123

MAGA RT @Imamofpeace: 🚨AUSTRALIA: 25 year old “peaceful diversity consultant” from Afghanistan is shot dead by police after stabbing a young tou… 52 seconds ago

DiasporaNews123

Global Diaspora News Palestinian Shot Dead in Jerusalem’s Old City After Trying to Stab Police. Photo Credit: Global Diaspora ... https://t.co/squWlejkVY 7 minutes ago

sinejordan78

⭐️Sine⭐️ RT @9NewsSyd: The man shot dead by police after stabbing a young tourist in Brisbane's CBD this morning was on a counter terror watch list,… 9 minutes ago

arhanden

Arno Palestinian shot dead in Jerusalem’s Old City after trying to stab police https://t.co/c2d1G1igbl via @JNS_org 18 minutes ago

Jorge98433363

Jorge Palestinian shot dead in Jerusalem’s Old City after trying to stab police https://t.co/AbM0ckwJY5 via @JNS_org 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.