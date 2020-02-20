Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Joel Fitzgibbon > Barnaby Joyce and Joel Fitzgibbon clash in live interview over Labor’s proposed net zero emissions target by 2050

Barnaby Joyce and Joel Fitzgibbon clash in live interview over Labor’s proposed net zero emissions target by 2050

SBS Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Barnaby Joyce and Joel Fitzgibbon have gone head to head in a live interview over Labor’s proposed net zero emissions target by 2050. Senator Joyce was slamming the Labor plan in a media conference when Mr Fitzgibbon jumped into the live presser to defend the proposal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Monbebe Gets On Stage With Monsta X [Video]A Monbebe Gets On Stage With Monsta X

Monsta X comes face to face with a Monbebe fan who asks about any songs still kept in the vault, cut from their new album, "All About Luv." BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:20Published

The Members Of Monsta X Can Imitate Each Other's Parts [Video]The Members Of Monsta X Can Imitate Each Other's Parts

Monsta X think about which members of the group they would consider switching parts with. BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch Barnaby Joyce and Joel Fitzgibbon turn a press conference into a fight about emissions targets

Labor’s proposed zero emissions target has raised tensions in Canberra, transforming what should have been a simple press conference into a heated,...
SBS

Labor to announce net zero emissions target by 2050

Labor will go to the next election promising to achieve a net zero emissions target by the middle of the century and to junk Kyoto carryover credits.
The Age


Tweets about this

john_cronin48

John Patrick Cronin RT @an_untamed: #Auspol @abcnews shame on ABC! - "Joel Fitzgibbon and Barnaby Joyce on heated debate over Labor climate policy" Why sanitis… 2 minutes ago

cheaperthanmyki

cheaperthanmyki Disgraced former defence minister Joel Fitzgibbon is openly Craig Kelly's number one "Parliamentary Friends of Coal… https://t.co/BJ9IQwnrIK 3 minutes ago

Delta52L

L.S.💧🐨🐨🔥 RT @MattDoran91: Barnaby Joyce and Joel Fitzgibbon spent almost 7 minutes yelling at each other over climate targets and carbon emissions i… 6 minutes ago

mwdavies4

Mark Davies RT @JamieTravers: Barnaby Joyce and Joel Fitzgibbon are currently yelling at each other in the press gallery corridor in front of an entire… 9 minutes ago

KaushalyaFem

🔥💦💥💙🦘🌧🌺Zandra.E.Barlow🌺🌧🦘💙💥💦🔥 RT @Qldaah: Pig manure & net zero 2050 emissions. Barnaby Joyce and Joel Fitzgibbon in corridor debate over #ClimateChange. #auspol https:/… 14 minutes ago

eldieberto

Sir Craig Diebert RT @9NewsAdel: #BREAKING: The climate wars are heating up in Canberra with an angry argument in the corridors of Parliament between Barnaby… 20 minutes ago

RodBamberry

Rod Bamberry RT @9NewsQueensland: The climate policy debate is getting fired up in Canberra, a tense standoff arising between Barnaby Joyce and Joel Fit… 21 minutes ago

KaushalyaFem

🔥💦💥💙🦘🌧🌺Zandra.E.Barlow🌺🌧🦘💙💥💦🔥 RT @jennmelb: People whose views we DEFINITELY no longer need to hear amplified in media: #auspol Craig Kelly Mark Latham Bettina Arndt… 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.