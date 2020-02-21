Global  

Barnaby Joyce and Joel Fitzgibbon have gone head to head in a live interview over Labor’s proposed net zero emissions target by 2050. Senator Joyce was slamming the Labor plan in a media conference when Mr Fitzgibbon jumped into the live presser to defend the proposal.
Barnaby Joyce and Joel Fitzgibbon clash in live interview over Labor’s proposed net zero emissions target by 2050

Barnaby Joyce and Joel Fitzgibbon have gone head to head in a live interview over Labor’s proposed net zero emissions target by 2050. Senator Joyce was...
Watch Barnaby Joyce and Joel Fitzgibbon turn a press conference into a fight about emissions targets

Labor’s proposed zero emissions target has raised tensions in Canberra, transforming what should have been a simple press conference into a heated,...
