NSW Police hit back over strip searches

SBS Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
NSW Police say of the 12 teenagers strip searched at a Sydney music festival, 11 were found with drugs on them.
Eleven teenagers found with illegal substances after strip searches at festival

Almost all of the dozen strip searches carried out at an underage music festival in Sydney provided a positive result, police have confirmed.
The Age

NSW Police hit back over festival strip search criticisms

NSW Police say of the 12 teenagers strip searched at a Sydney music festival, 11 were found with drugs on them.
SBS

