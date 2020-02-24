Global  

Equinor scraps plans to drill for oil in the Great Australian Bight

SBS Monday, 24 February 2020
Planned oil exploration in the Great Australian Bight will not go ahead after company Equinor decided to end the $200 million project.
Recent related news from verified sources

Equinor ends Bight oil exploration project

Planned oil exploration in the Great Australian Bight won't go ahead after Norwegian oil company Equinor pulled the plug on the $200 million project.
SBS

Great Australian Bight: Equinor abandons controversial oil drilling plans

Environmentalists say it is a "huge win" for safeguarding the seas of the Great Australian Bight.
BBC News

j_anon_resist

jas RT @SBSNews: Planned oil exploration in the Great Australian Bight will not go ahead after company Equinor decided to end the $200 million… 4 seconds ago

comictragic

terry richard klumpp RT @Beigestralia: Fantastic news for the #environment but the real reason could be very concerning for all #Australians #NoCompaniesWantToD… 8 minutes ago

rickeyre

Rick Eyre RT @austethical: This is a huge win for the environment, the climate and the beautiful sea life in and around The Great Australia Bight! Th… 11 minutes ago

austethical

australianethical This is a huge win for the environment, the climate and the beautiful sea life in and around The Great Australia Bi… https://t.co/zK8Oo1CBQZ 13 minutes ago

spiritgateoz

Peta Terry RT @David_Ritter: Never Doubt the power and determination of the Australian people. #FightForTheBight #PeopleVsOil https://t.co/4fN7h0sh… 16 minutes ago

StevenGreen31

Steven Green SBS News: Equinor scraps plans to drill for oil in the Great Australian Bight. https://t.co/RU6as96oND via @GoogleNews 19 minutes ago

Acerebel

Nicola Stratford #hooray!!!! Equinor scraps plans to drill for oil in the Great Australian Bight https://t.co/2fEQlxyNY5 via @SBSNews 19 minutes ago

RasataK

@💧RasataK🌈✊️ RT @aileenwalsh16: I'm over the moon about this decision #stopfossilfuels #auspol Equinor scraps plans to drill for oil in the Great Austr… 25 minutes ago

