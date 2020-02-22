Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Bettina Arndt > Penny Wong and Kristina Keneally demand Bettina Arndt be stripped of Order of Australia

Penny Wong and Kristina Keneally demand Bettina Arndt be stripped of Order of Australia

SBS Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Two senior Labor senators want Bettina Arndt stripped of her Order of Australia after making "reckless and abhorrent" comments about the Clarke family murders.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Calls grow for Bettina Arndt to be stripped of Order of Australia

Liberal MP Tim Smith is demanding Bettina Arndt be stripped of the Order of Australia merit she was awarded in January over comments that are "totally at odds...
The Age

Federal Government backs push to strip Bettina Arndt of Order of Australia honour

The Coalition has supported a Labor motion to strip men's rights activist Bettina Arndt of her Order of Australia honour.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.