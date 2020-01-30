★☆★ em RT @2GB873: JUST IN | Police have confirmed to @BenFordhamLive they have been called to RPA Hospital after reports baboons were on the loos… 7 minutes ago InterNewsCast Police called after baboons escaped hospital in Sydney’s inner west Get Latest News Breaking News Around the Globe… https://t.co/v3LiZVCL3S 8 minutes ago Jo Diddley RT @SBSNews: Police are on the scene after three baboons were spotted running outside the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney's inner we… 12 minutes ago InterNewsCast Police called as baboons on the loose in Sydney’s inner west Get Latest News Breaking News Around the Globe 247 -… https://t.co/nTnxemlL9Y 38 minutes ago