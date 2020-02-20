Global  

'Mardi Gras gives LGBTIQ+ people with no hope a reason to live'

SBS Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Stuart Milk, the nephew of iconic gay rights campaigner Harvey Milk, is carrying on the legacy of his uncle in the US and around the world. He speaks to SBS News ahead of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras this weekend.
