Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Ian Thorpe > Ian Thorpe campaigns against religious discrimination bill

Ian Thorpe campaigns against religious discrimination bill

SBS Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Olympic swimming legend Ian Thorpe will campaign against the Morrison government's proposed religious discrimination laws at Parliament House.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Religious discrimination bill backfires on Christians

Under Scott Morrison’s religious discrimination bill, life will be easier for businesses if they simply do not hire Christians.
The Age

Religious discrimination bill – Porter must fix it or ditch it

The religious discrimination bill in its current form is a powerful “sword” for people of all faiths to inflict harms on other people.
The Age


Tweets about this

LuckyOZBloke

Bruce Taggart RT @alawriedejesus: "Olympic swimming champion Ian Thorpe has joined the chorus opposing the Morrison government's proposed religious discr… 6 minutes ago

ZhangChengjuzzi

Zhang Chengjun RT @PrideinSportAU: #InTheNews: "Olympic swimming champion Ian Thorpe has joined the chorus opposing the proposed religious discrimination… 13 minutes ago

PrideinSportAU

Pride in Sport Australia #InTheNews: "Olympic swimming champion Ian Thorpe has joined the chorus opposing the proposed religious discrimina… https://t.co/Q30hvONYEH 13 minutes ago

Bozza03

Lucas Eldridge RT @AussiemacJ: Ian Thorpe campaigns against religious discrimination bill https://t.co/9xlKTK23u4 via @SBSNews 26 minutes ago

lorraine_fevre

Lorraine Fevre RT @SBSNews: Olympic swimming champion Ian Thorpe is ramping up his concerns over the Morrison government's proposed religious discriminati… 39 minutes ago

nevrakia1

the Critic Thorpe and the opportunity to se his ugly ears on the front page HE loves the religious bill but he got a problem… https://t.co/T7AUNk8z1C 1 hour ago

drobwlldiad

💧Emily says EVACUATE & we're on fire 🔥💚 RT @nobby15: Ian Thorpe campaigns against religious discrimination bill https://t.co/5CJ1WbFHlR via @SBSNews 2 hours ago

Damo__73_

Damien Bates RT @FocusNewsNow: Ian Thorpe campaigns against religious discrimination bill #auspol #IanThorpe https://t.co/0ZuMGg4pFy 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.