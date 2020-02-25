Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras > Protesters target Liberal Party float at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Protesters target Liberal Party float at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

SBS Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
At least three protesters were removed from Sydney's Mardi Gras parade after they attempted to block the passage of the official Liberal Party float.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Mardi Gras is wild!' Men dancing on moving car fall off during insane New Orleans party

'Mardi Gras is wild!' Men dancing on moving car fall off during insane New Orleans party 00:43

 The wild moment of revelry is seen when two men dancing on a moving car fall off as the car drives off during Mardi Gras in New Orleans on Fat Tuesday (February 25). "There were random cars here and there were coming thru, but it was difficult due to the crowd. At the very end, you can see that...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mardi Gras Kicks Into High Gear On Fat Tuesday [Video]Mardi Gras Kicks Into High Gear On Fat Tuesday

Camila Bernal reports from beads and parade floats, to booze and Bourbon Street, New Orleans knows how to throw a great party before the Christian Lenten Season begins.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:33Published

Mardi Gras Is More Than Just A Party [Video]Mardi Gras Is More Than Just A Party

Mardi Gras Is More Than Just A Party

Credit: KADNPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Jordan was abused just for holding his boyfriend's hand

This weekend’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is a time to celebrate LGBTIQ+ people and relationships. But Australia doesn’t always make it easy, writes...
SBS

Sam Smith is scared of returning to Europe after coronavirus outbreak

British singer Sam Smith has admitted they’re scared to return to Europe because of coronavirus – and has also accidentally revealed that an Australian tour...
PinkNews Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KayleenGnwmythr

Kayleen White RT @DocAvvers: And why were the LNP allowed a float in the first place, given the #ReligiousDiscriminationBill? Why is the community kowtow… 4 minutes ago

WgarNews

WGAR News👣 #AboriginalRights AltMediaMonitor RT @SBSNews: Three activists were removed from Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade overnight after they staged a protest against the… 12 minutes ago

DocAvvers

Avril And why were the LNP allowed a float in the first place, given the #ReligiousDiscriminationBill? Why is the communi… https://t.co/lEdN7H1SKP 28 minutes ago

AussiemacJ

iDrew Protesters target Liberal Party float at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras https://t.co/Je2Z2KuuJu via @SBSNews 35 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News Three activists were removed from Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade overnight after they staged a protest… https://t.co/Tz5kIu4j3M 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.