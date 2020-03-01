Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Sydney > Sydney's water restrictions relaxed

Sydney's water restrictions relaxed

SBS Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Water restrictions will drop from level 2 back to level 1 for greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains and the Illawarra.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sydney given an extra two-years of water but restrictions remain

Sydney has an extra two-year supply of water in its dams after heavy downfalls doubled storage levels, paving the way for no restrictions at all within months. 
Sydney Morning Herald


Tweets about this

Nisarlkyaw

Dr Kyaw Win RT @7NewsSydney: Water restrictions in greater Sydney are set to be relaxed to level one within weeks as the city's dam levels reach 80% on… 1 minute ago

AUBrissy

Business Media Channel RT @SBSNews: Water restrictions will drop from level 2 back to level 1 for greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains and the Illawarra https://t.c… 10 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News Water restrictions will drop from level 2 back to level 1 for greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains and the Illawarra https://t.co/HKDSTPeY3R 26 minutes ago

apicot

Anne Picot RT @stukhan: Water restrictions will be relaxed across Sydney today, following February’s “biggest rain event in 20 years” which boosted da… 6 hours ago

DiTeflon_Don

CHIDIKE CHUKWUDUBEM RT @7NewsSydney: Water restrictions will be relaxed following February’s “biggest rain event in 20 years” which boosted dam levels. The cha… 7 hours ago

stukhan

Stuart Khan Water restrictions will be relaxed across Sydney today, following February’s “biggest rain event in 20 years” which… https://t.co/3YM3lb7suM 8 hours ago

7NewsSydney

7NEWS Sydney Water restrictions will be relaxed following February’s “biggest rain event in 20 years” which boosted dam levels.… https://t.co/ZMorOruOob 9 hours ago

MountAnnan

Mount Annan Water restrictions relaxed from today https://t.co/DYB68LJdTN 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.