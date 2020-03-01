Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Australian summers are getting longer and winters shorter, new study shows

Australian summers are getting longer and winters shorter, new study shows

SBS Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Analysis of weather data shows Australian summers have been longer and winters shorter, a think-tank has warned.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian summers grow longer due to climate change: study

Australian summers grow longer due to climate change: studySydney (AFP) March 2, 2020 Australian summers are lengthening by a month or more while winters are getting shorter due to climate change, according to an...
Terra Daily

Climate change lengthens Australian summers by 50%: study

Australian summers are now effectively twice as long as its winters as climate change has increased temperatures since the middle of the last century, research...
Reuters Also reported by •Japan Today

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.