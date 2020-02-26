Travelers entering the United States from Italy, South Korea and Iran will face new restrictions. President Donald Trump and US health officials said Saturday they're part of efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. Reuters reports the US is also considering imposing restrictions on the...
Miami University officials issued a coronavirus travel advisory Saturday, restricting all travel to China, Italy and South Korea and urging students in those countries to return to the USA to complete..
President Donald Trump said travelers entering the U.S. from Italy, South Korea and Iran will face new restrictions. According to Reuters, the restrictions are part of the efforts to stop the spreading..
Moscow (AFP) Feb 26, 2020
Russia on Wednesday warned against travel to Italy, South Korea and Iran so as to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.... Energy Daily Also reported by •Reuters India •Reuters
Tweets about this
@Aussies4Refugees #FREEAssange Inconsistent, and extremely sick Australian political, media and medical establishment continue capitalising on cor… https://t.co/iec788qCVl 17 hours ago
Lady jill Federal Government resists pressure to impose travel bans on South Korea and Italy https://t.co/6CySUF5RoM via @SBSNews1 day ago