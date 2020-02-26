Global  

Federal Government resists pressure to impose travel bans on South Korea and Italy

SBS Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Despite the impact of the coronavirus intensifying in South Korea and Italy - the Federal Government has chosen against imposing further travel bans.
News video: Coronavirus Spread Triggers New Travel Restrictions

Coronavirus Spread Triggers New Travel Restrictions 00:43

 Travelers entering the United States from Italy, South Korea and Iran will face new restrictions. President Donald Trump and US health officials said Saturday they're part of efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. Reuters reports the US is also considering imposing restrictions on the...

