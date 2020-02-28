Global  

Tasmania confirms first case of coronavirus

SBS Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
A 40-year-old man who tavelled from Iran to Tasmania has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: U.S, Australia, Thailand confirm first death

The United States, Australia and Thailand each confirmed on Sunday their first deaths caused by the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) over the weekend. The virus...
Italian man becomes Nigeria's first case of coronavirus: minister

An Italian man who arrived in Nigeria three days ago has become the African country's first case of coronavirus, the health minister said on Friday, as...
