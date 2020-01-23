Workers feel 'helpless' as staff shortages bite in wake of travel ban

Childcare and meatpacking businesses are being hit by the Chinese travel ban, which allows permanent residents in but blocks temporary workers. Unions say the ban should be lifted.



