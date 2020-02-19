Global  

Scott Morrison admits seeking White House invitation for Hillsong founder Brian Houston

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has admitted Australia did ask for Hillsong Church pastor Brian Houston to be invited to a White House state dinner.
Scott Morrison confirms seeking White House invitation for Hillsong founder Brian Houston

