Six more test positive to virus in NSW

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Two more people test positive for coronavirus ‘passed on in Italy and Tenerife’ Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in England, the Department of Health said. The two patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres after contracting the virus in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Four more Indians on board cruise ship test positive for COVID-19 Four Indian crew members still on board the cruise ship moored off the Japan coast, have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of Indians...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago



Delhi resident, Telangana man test positive for Covid-19 India on Monday reported two more positive cases and one suspected case of Covid-19. The suspected case is of an Italian tourist who is quarantined at Sawai Man...

IndiaTimes 1 day ago





Tweets about this