Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > New South Wales > Six more test positive to virus in NSW

Six more test positive to virus in NSW

SBS Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
NSW Health is alerting passengers who were on five separate flights from Asia in the past week after a number of people tested positive for coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two more people test positive for coronavirus ‘passed on in Italy and Tenerife’ [Video]Two more people test positive for coronavirus ‘passed on in Italy and Tenerife’

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in England, the Department of Health said. The two patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres after contracting the virus in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Four more Indians on board cruise ship test positive for COVID-19

Four Indian crew members still on board the cruise ship moored off the Japan coast, have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of Indians...
IndiaTimes

Delhi resident, Telangana man test positive for Covid-19

India on Monday reported two more positive cases and one suspected case of Covid-19. The suspected case is of an Italian tourist who is quarantined at Sawai Man...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.