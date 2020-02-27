Global  

Defence Force chief raised his 'discomfort' with Scott Morrison over bushfire response video

Wednesday, 4 March 2020
The chief of the Defence Force, Angus Campbell, personally raised his "discomfort" with Scott Morrison over a social media video outlining the national response to the bushfire crisis.
