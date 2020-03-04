Global  

Virus stimulus package to be unveiled soon

SBS Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The federal government is working on a stimulus package to try to stem the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the economy, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says.
Josh Frydenberg says virus stimulus package to be unveiled soon

The federal government is working on a stimulus package to try to stem the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the economy, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says.
