Four Australians on board cruise ship held off California coast over coronavirus fears

SBS Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of four Australians on board a cruise ship being held off the coast of California over coronavirus fears.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Cruise Ship Passengers At Risk After First Coronavirus Death Reported In Calif.

Cruise Ship Passengers At Risk After First Coronavirus Death Reported In Calif. 02:33

 According to the CDC, the man had just returned from Mexico aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that left San Francisco February 11, stopped at four ports in Mexico, then returned to San Francisco February 21. He and most of the other passengers got off the ship but 62 others at risk of infection...

SF Coronavirus Cruise Ship Blocked From Returning Until Passengers Tested [Video]SF Coronavirus Cruise Ship Blocked From Returning Until Passengers Tested

Just over 20 people are exhibiting "flu-like" symptoms out of around 2,500 on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which started in San Francisco and traveled to Mexico and Hawaii. One passenger aboard the..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published

California Health Officials Announce Death of COVID-19 Patient [Video]California Health Officials Announce Death of COVID-19 Patient

Placer County health officials on Wednesday announced the death of a novel coronavirus patient in California.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 02:01Published


Coronavirus cruise ship quarantined off California coast

A 71-year-old coronavirus patient died on Wednesday, less than two weeks after disembarking from a cruise ship in California where he was likely exposed. The...
CBS News

21 people on Princess cruise ship heading toward Calif. show possible coronavirus symptoms: officials

The Princess Grand cruise ship headed from Hawaii toward San Francisco contains 21 people who are showing possible symptoms of the novel coronavirus, according...
FOXNews.com

