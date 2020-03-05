Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > New South Wales > Women charged after NSW toilet paper fight

Women charged after NSW toilet paper fight

SBS Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Two women will face a NSW court after a fight over toilet paper in a Sydney supermarket caused by coronavirus-prompted panic buying of basic goods.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Aussies stockpile toilet paper as coronavirus fears increase

Aussies stockpile toilet paper as coronavirus fears increase 00:36

 Aussies have gone to the lengths of stockpiling toilet paper leaving supplies diminished amid the coronavirus epidemic. Footage from March 5 shows empty shelves in a branch of Cole's in Manly, Sydney.

Recent related news from verified sources

Women charged after NSW toilet paper fight amid coronavirus panic buying

Two women will face a NSW court after a fight over toilet paper in a Sydney supermarket caused by coronavirus-prompted panic buying of basic goods.
SBS

Women charged after toilet paper fight

Two women will face court after a fight over toilet paper in a Sydney supermarket caused by panic buying of basic goods.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.