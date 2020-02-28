Pressure mounts on Health Minister to apologise to coronavirus GP

The Australian Medical Association has joined a growing rank of doctors furious with Ms Mikakos for criticising Dr Chris Higgins.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Iranians gather in long pharmacy line as coronavirus fear mounts A long line of concerned Iranians gather at a pharmacy in Rasht, Iran as fear over the coronavirus mounts on Friday (February 28). "They're lining up for medicine, masks, whatever they can get. We.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:42Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Northern Ireland charity urges health minister Swann to increase funds for 'under pressure' eating disorder services Health Minister Robin Swann has been urged to fund services that help people with eating disorders.

Belfast Telegraph 3 days ago





Tweets about this