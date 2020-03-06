Coronavirus vaccine still at least one year away

1 week ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published To protect themselves from coronavirus these Indians are bathing in cow dung 04:51 A bizarre video shows people taking cow dung bath to sanitise themselves from coronavirus infections in the south Indian state of Karnataka. The incident took place at Hiriyur town of Chitradurga district on February 20, 2020. "The body will be free of all bacteria and viruses if we take cow...