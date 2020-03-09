Court hears witness saw William Tyrrell on day of his disappearance

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Witness says he saw William Tyrrell on day of his disappearance, court hears The inquest into missing three-year-old William Tyrrell has resumed with a witness saying he's sure he saw the boy in a car moving quickly out of town.

SBS 1 week ago



Man claimed he drove William Tyrrell north The inquest into William Tyrrell's disappearance has heard a man had confessed to driving a mate and the missing toddler 300km north.

SBS 22 hours ago





Tweets about this