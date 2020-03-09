Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Disappearance of William Tyrrell > Court hears witness saw William Tyrrell on day of his disappearance

Court hears witness saw William Tyrrell on day of his disappearance

SBS Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The inquest into missing three-year-old William Tyrrell has resumed with a witness saying he's sure he saw the boy in a car moving quickly out of town.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Witness says he saw William Tyrrell on day of his disappearance, court hears

The inquest into missing three-year-old William Tyrrell has resumed with a witness saying he's sure he saw the boy in a car moving quickly out of town.
SBS

Man claimed he drove William Tyrrell north

The inquest into William Tyrrell's disappearance has heard a man had confessed to driving a mate and the missing toddler 300km north.
SBS


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.