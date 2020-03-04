Global  

ASX sheds $130 billion and the dollar hits an 11-year low amid coronavirus concerns

SBS Monday, 9 March 2020
Australian shares have shed $130 billion and the dollar hit an 11-year low amid a 30 per cent oil price drop and ongoing coronavirus concerns.
