Australians among more than 60 million people affected by Italy coronavirus lockdown

SBS Monday, 9 March 2020
As Italy becomes the first country to declare an unprecedented nationwide lockdown amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus, Australians in Italy say they don't know what the future holds.
As Italy becomes the first country to declare an unprecedented nationwide lockdown amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus, Australians in Italy say they don't...
