Watch: PM announces Italy travel ban and coronavirus health package

SBS Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that a travel ban will now be imposed on Italy from Wednesday at 6pm (AEDT). The announcement was made as Mr Morrison announced a $2.4 billion-dollar health package to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak in Australia.
