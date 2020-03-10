Australia to extend coronavirus travel ban to Italy, Scott Morrison announces

chris kelly Australia MUST ADD THE USA!!! US adds UK and Ireland to coronavirus travel restrictions, Trump considers domesti… https://t.co/Jg7G9xm5Gk 12 hours ago Best Trump Tweets RT @syamfine2: RT guardianscience "Coronavirus latest updates: Trump may extend US travel ban, Australia warns disease may not peak for mon… 13 hours ago Muh Nursyam Makmun RT guardianscience "Coronavirus latest updates: Trump may extend US travel ban, Australia warns disease may not pea… https://t.co/dPlDQkHWhv 13 hours ago Frederika Jones RT @lenoretaylor: Coronavirus latest updates: Trump may extend US travel ban, Australia warns disease may not peak for months - live update… 22 hours ago Bloomberg Australia Coronavirus Latest: --President Trump says he took the coronavirus test --U.S. to extend travel ban to include U.K.… https://t.co/3SqjbWRKHo 1 day ago TheWatcher “Donald Trump is asked whether he is going to extend the Europe travel ban to the UK and Ireland. He said: “We’re l… https://t.co/j30CbcPbtr 1 day ago Varun Vijay RT @guardianworld: Coronavirus live news: Trump may extend US travel ban as Australia warns disease may not peak for months https://t.co/mz… 1 day ago Tommie Smith’s Raised Fist RT @GuardianUS: Coronavirus latest updates: Trump may extend US travel ban, Australia warns disease may not peak for months https://t.co/vf… 1 day ago