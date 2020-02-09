Global  

Three dead in Melbourne stabbing rampage

SBS Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Three people have died, including a man who was shot by police, and a woman is in critical condition, following a series of stabbings in Melbourne overnight.
Recent related news from verified sources

Man shot by police after two people stabbed to death in Melbourne rampage

Man shot by police after two people stabbed to death in Melbourne rampageThree people are dead and a woman is fighting for life after a stabbing rampage in Melbourne's suburbs overnight that ended with the suspected assailant being...
New Zealand Herald

Three dead, one injured in Vic violence

Three people have died, including a man who was shot by police, and a woman is in critical condition, following a series of incidents in Melbourne overnight.
SBS

Tweets about this

SpringNoNWo

Spring NoNWo RT @OzraeliAvi: #BREAKING Police have not ruled out terrorism after a stabbing spree across Melbourne leaves three dead and numerous others… 7 minutes ago

Noisynanawarat1

[email protected] RT @Triplejay58: "Not terrorism related" is usually code for "perp not of Muslim faith" isn't it. Terrible tragedy, one that your PM will n… 8 minutes ago

R88D8

R88D8...🌟🌟🌟 RT @ThatGirl7018: #BREAKING Melbourne Police in #Australia have not ruled out terrorism after a stabbing spree across leaves three dead and… 21 minutes ago

spkmind3

@spkmind3 RT @guardian: Melbourne stabbing rampage: three people dead, including man shot by police https://t.co/aX9EZsQaws 32 minutes ago

johnblackmanhey

JohnBlackman Three dead in Melbourne stabbing spree https://t.co/b51Mwxm0qn https://t.co/vU1iT37BVg 50 minutes ago

PeteInSyd

Name cannot be blank Imagine the conclusion if the perpetratorhad brown skin or was a Muslim... https://t.co/L1eeE5PLlg 55 minutes ago

Douglas70153941

Douglas Banks RT @9NewsMelb: #DEVELOPING: A man has gone on a stabbing rampage through Melbourne's east, killing two strangers and critically injuring a… 1 hour ago

9NewsMelb

Nine News Melbourne #DEVELOPING: A man has gone on a stabbing rampage through Melbourne's east, killing two strangers and critically in… https://t.co/9LaC4GzHKc 1 hour ago

