💧brett RT @vanOnselenP: Chief Medical Officer says Peter Dutton not contagious more than 24 hours before showing symptoms. But the World Health Or… 5 seconds ago 💧ron harper ☉🌧 RT @MadamEarth: #Coronavirus pandemic: #Dutton was not contagious in cabinet: Chief medical officer OH FFS. Seriously??! I demand a SECOND… 3 minutes ago Rick Pilkington RT @GregHuntMP: “Coronavirus pandemic: Dutton was not contagious in cabinet: Chief medical officer.” One of our principles has been to foll… 5 minutes ago Rick Pilkington RT @GregHuntMP: One of our principles has been to follow the medical advice both in policy and action, but also personally. Chris Bowen is… 5 minutes ago