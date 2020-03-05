Global  

Dutton was not contagious in cabinet: Chief Medical Officer

The Age Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
No members of cabinet were in contact with Peter Dutton when he was likely to be contagious, Australia's Chief Medical Officer says.
