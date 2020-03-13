Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Italy > Coronavirus updates LIVE: France, Spain go into lockdown as US extends Europe travel ban to UK

Coronavirus updates LIVE: France, Spain go into lockdown as US extends Europe travel ban to UK

The Age Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
France and Spain are following Italy into lockdown while the US has expanded its travel ban to include the UK. Follow our live coverage here.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Travel Ban For Foreign Nationals Coming From Europe Begins At Midnight

Travel Ban For Foreign Nationals Coming From Europe Begins At Midnight 01:54

 The ban does not apply to U.S. citizens, their families or the United Kingdom. Kara Finnstrom reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

US to add UK and Ireland to European travel ban [Video]

US to add UK and Ireland to European travel ban

The UK and Ireland are to be added to America's European travel ban over the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump has confirmed.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:20Published
Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction [Video]

Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction

Trump also said the travel ban from Europe will be extended to the United Kingdom.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Spain to follow Italy into lockdown, US expands travel ban

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain drew up plans to lock down its 46 million citizens, France closed the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, and more borders snapped shut...
SeattlePI.com

Morocco halts flights with 25 more countries, confirms 18 coronavirus cases

Morocco has suspended flights to and from another 25 countries over coronavirus fears, the foreign ministry said on Saturday, extending an earlier travel ban...
Reuters Also reported by •FT.comTamworth Herald

Tweets about this

millie825

camille RT @mikiebarb: Scary figures out of France -- previous assumption was that this hit older people the hardest: NYT: There have been 91 deat… 1 second ago

Sesekhalid

Chris Khalid (C.K.) Coronavirus live updates: Spain to lockdown, France suspends nonessential businesses, U.S. to suspend all travel fr… https://t.co/HLaUzFetYh 3 seconds ago

GGG_says

G.G.Gordon RT @markmobility: @NYCMayor, half of the 300 patients in France that are in critical condition are UNDER 50. https://t.co/a1qRjcUIf1 12 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.