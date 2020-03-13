Global  

Coronavirus pandemic gives rise to acts of kindness

The Age Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Neighbourhood buddy systems are being set up for people in self isolation across Melbourne as the the coronavirus pandemic brings out the best in human nature.
Unsung heroes of Seattle: Tell us about acts of kindness you’ve seen amid coronavirus

The spread of novel coronavirus has left the state of Washington in a state of uncertainty. But amid the growing pandemic, members of the community have shown...
Seattle Times

