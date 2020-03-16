Anzac Day services in WA, Tasmania join list of cancelled events due to coronavirus

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Anzac Day services join growing list of cancelled events due to coronavirus Anzac Day services in Western Australia, New South Wales and Tasmania will not be going ahead.

SBS 2 hours ago



Anzac Day services called off amid virus Anzac Day services in Western Australia and Tasmania won't go ahead after the federal government banned gatherings of 500 or more people due to the coronavirus.

SBS 4 hours ago





Tweets about this Kristy Hayward RT @SBSNews: Anzac Day services in Western Australia and Tasmania will not be going ahead. https://t.co/DniUsp0X7O 48 minutes ago SBS News Anzac Day services in Western Australia and Tasmania will not be going ahead. https://t.co/DniUsp0X7O 1 hour ago