More than 170 coronavirus cases in NSW, with count nearly doubling across weekend

SBS Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged people to not take chances with their health or the health of others as the number of coronavirus cases rise.
News video: More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In California

More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In California 00:38

 There are now more than 470 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California, state health officials say.

Californians Spend 1st Weekend In Self-Isolation Shutdown [Video]

Californians Spend 1st Weekend In Self-Isolation Shutdown

CBS4's Danya Bacchus reports California has at least 1,400 confirmed cases and 25 deaths.

315 positive cases of coronavirus in India ICMR [Video]

315 positive cases of coronavirus in India ICMR

315 positive cases of coronavirus in India ICMR

Over 300 coronavirus cases in NSW, university rugby function exposed

After 40 more people in NSW tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged the public to continue practising social...
Sydney Morning Herald

Malaysia warns of more coronavirus cases as it traces guests of Islamic event

Malaysia's coronavirus cases jumped to 1,183 on Saturday with four deaths, and the government warned of more cases next week as it looks for people who attended...
Reuters India Also reported by •bizjournalsallAfrica.comReutersMENAFN.com

