Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Australian Football League > AFL cuts 2020 season to 17 rounds as coronavirus fallout continues

AFL cuts 2020 season to 17 rounds as coronavirus fallout continues

SBS Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The AFL's 2020 season will be cut from 23 rounds to 17 as the sport deals with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

NFL coronavirus fallout: League is requiring employees to work from home; Free agency still starting on time

Even though the NFL isn't in-season, the league is still experiencing fallout from coronavirus
CBS Sports

Sheffield Shield season in doubt as coronavirus escalates

The remainder of the Sheffield Shield season is in doubt as Cricket Australia deals with the fallout from coronavirus.
The Age


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.