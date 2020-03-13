Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Victoria records 23 new coronavirus cases

Victoria records 23 new coronavirus cases

SBS Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Victoria has recorded its largest jump in coronavirus cases overnight - with 23 new patients recorded.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
News video: New Coronavirus Cases in Mississippi and Alabama - 3/13/20

New Coronavirus Cases in Mississippi and Alabama - 3/13/20

 Two new positive cases for the coronavirus have been reported in Mississippi, both in Forrest County. Alabama is also reporting its first case.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Community Transmission' Linked To 41 New Coronavirus Cases In LA County In Last 48 Hours [Video]

'Community Transmission' Linked To 41 New Coronavirus Cases In LA County In Last 48 Hours

Of the 25 new cases, five have no known source of exposure to coronavirus.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:31Published
Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases Rise To 197 With 33 New Positive Tests [Video]

Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases Rise To 197 With 33 New Positive Tests

Health officials in Massachusetts said there are now 197 cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts, an increase of 33 since Sunday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Victoria records 23 new coronavirus cases in biggest one-day jump

Victoria has recorded its largest jump in coronavirus cases overnight - with 23 new patients recorded.
SBS Also reported by •FOXNews.comZee NewsReutersMENAFN.comReuters IndiaTheSpec.comSydney Morning HeraldSeattle Timesbizjournals

Coronavirus in NZ: No new cases today, people in self-isolation praised by health chief

Coronavirus in NZ: No new cases today, people in self-isolation praised by health chiefThere are no new coronavirus cases in New Zealand, with the total remaining at eight.As of this morning New Zealand had eight confirmed coronavirus cases ....
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

Primal_Digest

Primal Digest @RitaPanahi @geoff_bernz Victoria records 28 cases of coronavirus as department warns more to come… https://t.co/wTCOut0ZEc 19 hours ago

tomgodfreynews

Tom Godfrey Great call to keep schools open... “Melbourne's Carey Baptist Grammar School confirms teacher tested positive for c… https://t.co/T9Hrf8sqHN 2 days ago

perth_shuttle

Perth City Shuttle Victoria records 28 cases of coronavirus as department warns more to come https://t.co/m3y6jORyAP 4 days ago

VocEdAustralia

VocEdAustralia GoogleAusEd:Coronavirus update LIVE: Scott Morrison announces Italy travel ban as COVID-19 cases rise in NSW, Victo… https://t.co/BbuFqe5ucW 5 days ago

WScetrine

Bill Scetrine From the Herald Sun: MCG case among six new Vic infections CORONAVIRUS The Health Department is warning more coron… https://t.co/3iQWNx6aCV 5 days ago

_dianehuang

Diane Coronavirus update LIVE: Scott Morrison announces Italy travel ban as COVID-19 cases rise in NSW, Victoria https://t.co/7mYcpvhyvN 6 days ago

sillycuts

peter madden Coronavirus update LIVE: Scott Morrison announces Italy travel ban as COVID-19 cases rise in NSW, Victoria We Shoul… https://t.co/nCCJGPL6Qb 6 days ago

Trujillo699

Trujillo69 RT @SBSNews: A second school in Victoria has been forced to shut its doors after a staff member of the St Kilda East college tested positiv… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.